At least eight animals, have been died in floods in Assam's Kaziranga National Park (KNP), and 10 of them have been rescued so far this year, an official statement said on Monday. More than 18 percent of the park area has been inundated with the Brahmaputra River, which passes through it, flowing above the danger level at several places, it said.

According to a flood report from KNP, eight animals were injured due to heavy flood. Seven hog deer has been released after treatment, along with two pythons. Water level at Pasighat and Dibrugarh is below danger level but water level at Nematighat, Dhansirimukh and Numalighar above danger level.

Another hog deer, rescued by Forest Official and local people during the flood, taking the number of animals died eight this year. Two python was also rescued without any injuries, the report said. Eighteen percent of the total park area has been inundated so far. The total park area currently is 858.98 sq km. Out of the total 223 camps inside the KNP and 55 have been flooded as per the report.