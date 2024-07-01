Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had a telephonic discussion with the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, concerning the severe flood situation impacting Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and other regions of the state. Sonowal urged Sarma to deliver all necessary aid to the flood victims and to undertake emergency measures to minimize the damage caused by the floods.

Chief Minister Sarma assured the Union Minister that immediate relief efforts would be deployed to the affected areas. He emphasized that the state government is committed to providing assistance and support to the flood-affected people, ensuring that all necessary resources are made available for their aid.

The flood situation in Assam has been deteriorating, with heavy rains causing widespread disruption and damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. Several districts, including Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, have reported significant flooding, displacing residents and affecting daily life.

Emergency services and relief teams have been mobilized to provide support and ensure the safety and well-being of those impacted. The state government is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with various agencies to facilitate the efficient delivery of relief and mitigation efforts.