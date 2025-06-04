Union Minister for Communications and Development of the Northeastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia on June 3, spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured support over the relief and rehabilitation amid the flood situation in the state.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma said, "Grateful to Shri @JM_Scindia ji, Hon'ble Union Minister for DONER, for his kind concern. A short while ago, he called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam and assured all possible support from the Central Government for relief and rehabilitation efforts. Assam deeply appreciates his gesture and solidarity during this challenging time."

The flood situation in Assam has taken the lives of 11 people so far and continues to remain grim. According to flood reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), six people have died due to the floods, while five others have died due to landslides in the state.

More than 5.15 lakh people of 22 districts of Assam have been affected by the deluge. One more person drowned in flood waters, and two others are missing in the last 48 hours. One person drowned in Hojai district, while two others are missing in Hailakandi and Dibrugarh districts.

Earlier on June 3, the Assam CM visited Cachar to take stock of the flood situation and emphasised that conserving wetlands in and around cities is one of the most effective ways to mitigate urban flooding.

Sarma underlined the environmental threat posed by the depletion of wetlands. He said that wetlands in and around Silchar, such as Malini Beel, Maheesha Beel, Rangirkhaal and Singerkhal, present a vibrant ecosystem serving as natural reservoirs and protecting these wetlands would significantly help in managing urban floods in the town.

Acknowledging the efficacy of wetlands as natural drainage basins, the Chief Minister remarked that when wetlands are lost, the situation goes haywire.

He added that the government is considering long-term policy measures to address the urban flood crisis sustainably.

Sarma, upon his arrival in Silchar town, visited six relief camps set up at the Government Boys' HS School, the Normal School, Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar, Hiron Prova Sishu Mandir, Cosmic Market at Malini Beel and Ukil Bazar LP School.