Heavy monsoon rains have caused severe flooding and brought normal life to a standstill in several parts of Assam apart from claiming seven lives.

As per the latest Assam Daily Flood Report on June 28, a total of 12 districts have been affected, resulting in the loss of human lives and significant damage to infrastructure.

The report further said that a total number of 82,965 people have been affected with male 39002 and 36513 females. Besides this around 7450 children have also been affected.

The report also highlights the alarming situation of rivers flowing above the danger level. However, as per the report, no rivers are currently flowing above the danger level or highest flood level, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the crisis.

With 20 revenue circles and 395 villages affected, the government has opened 106 relief camps and centers across the affected regions. These facilities aim to provide shelter, food, and essential supplies to those displaced by the floods. Out of the total relief camps and centers, nine are designated as relief camps, while the remaining 105 serve as relief distribution centers.

The adverse impact of the floods extends beyond human lives, as the report reveals that a significant number of animals have also been affected. The total count stands at 65759, comprising 32490 big animals, 23463 small animals, and 9806 poultry. Additionally, the floods have resulted in the breach of two embankments in Biswanath and Sonitpur, while 22 roads have suffered substantial damage.

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