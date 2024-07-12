The flood situation in Assam remains severe with seven deaths reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll from this year’s floods, storms, and lightning to 106. Despite a marginal decrease in the number of affected people, the state continues to grapple with widespread inundation across 24 districts, according to an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that while there is improvement with receding waters in many areas, the Brahmaputra River and three other major rivers still flow above danger levels in various parts of the state.

As per the ASDMA bulletin, 12,33,236 people across 75 revenue circles and 2,406 villages remain affected by the deluge. Dhubri district remains the worst hit with 3,18,326 affected individuals, followed by Cachar (1,48,609) and Golaghat (95,277).

Five deaths were reported from Goalpara, where members of the same family tragically lost their lives. Additionally, one death each was reported from Nagaon and Jorhat in the last 24 hours.

“The flood situation is improving and water levels are receding. Unless there is a third wave, it will improve further,” Chief Minister Sarma assured.

Currently, 186 relief camps are operational, providing shelter to 39,203 people, while 130 relief distribution centers are catering to 2,56,448 individuals. The floods have also submerged crop areas spanning 32,924.32 hectares and affected 6,67,175 animals, exacerbating the agricultural and livestock challenges faced by the state.