Assam floods: Sivasagar village battles rising waters as hundreds remain stranded

The flood situation in Assam's Sivasagar district continued to deteriorate, with rising waters entering homes and submerging roads in Naujan village, leaving hundreds of families struggling for shelter, food and safe drinking water as relief efforts continued.

Visuals from the village showed houses surrounded by floodwaters, while residents waded through inundated roads to access essential supplies. Many families have been displaced, with several taking refuge in relief camps, on rooftops and terraces under temporary tarpaulin shelters.

Assam State President of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Ahmed Ayubi, who visited the affected areas, said the situation in Sivasagar and neighbouring Charaideo districts remained critical. He said party workers had been deployed round the clock to support flood-affected families and distribute relief materials.

According to Ayubi, while residents acknowledged that government relief was reaching affected areas, access to safe drinking water remained a major challenge. He said efforts were underway to provide potable water and fodder for livestock. He also stated that relief kits had been distributed to around 2,400 families, while supplies for another 3,000 families were being arranged.

Residents said floodwaters rose rapidly, leaving little time to move household belongings. Many families reported shortages of food and clean drinking water, with some forced to collect water from flooded roads due to the lack of safer alternatives. They also said many homes remained uninhabitable, forcing people to sleep in makeshift shelters.

Villagers estimated that more than 500 households in Naujan had been affected, with many losing most of their possessions. They said floodwaters had remained in the area for about a week, with elderly residents facing the greatest difficulties. While relief materials such as rice, lentils, mustard oil and tarpaulins were being distributed, many families continued to depend on relief camps and community support.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 4.45 lakh people across six districts, including Sivasagar and Charaideo, remain affected by the floods. The agency said 631 villages are still inundated, while 184 relief camps and distribution centres are sheltering nearly 28,700 people.

ASDMA said no human casualties have been reported so far. However, the floods have caused extensive damage to houses, roads, schools, agricultural land and livestock across the affected districts.