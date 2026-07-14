Assam floods worsen; death toll rises to three, over 37,000 affected

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated further on July 14, with one more death reported, taking the toll to three, while the number of people affected by the deluge surged to more than 37,000, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest casualty was reported from the Naduar revenue circle in Sonitpur district during the past 24 hours, the ASDMA said in its daily flood bulletin.

Floodwaters have inundated six districts — Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat and Sivasagar — affecting 12 revenue circles and 99 villages.

A total of 37,032 people have been impacted by the floods, with Lakhimpur emerging as the worst-affected district, where 35,696 residents have been affected. The figure marks a sharp rise from Monday, when over 9,600 people across the same six districts were affected.

Relief materials are being distributed through 20 relief distribution centres set up across the affected areas, the ASDMA said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 16 people from Sonitpur district during the last 24 hours.

The floods have also submerged 1,103.94 hectares of agricultural land. Two animals were washed away, while 16,139 others, including poultry, have been affected.

Authorities also reported damage to roads and other infrastructure in several flood-hit districts.