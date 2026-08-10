Assam floods worsen in Golaghat as Dhansiri River inundates new areas

The flood situation in Assam’s Golaghat district has deteriorated further as the overflowing Dhansiri River inundated fresh areas and entered the courtyards of several houses in the Dusutimukh area of Marangi Mouza.

Around 14,000 families, comprising nearly 52,000 people, have been affected in the Khumtai Assembly constituency. The district administration has opened 32 relief camps, where around 1,300 people have taken shelter.

Several villages in the affected areas are facing rising floodwaters, forcing residents to evacuate their homes. While some families have moved to relief camps, others are staying on the upper floors or elevated portions of their houses to safeguard their belongings and livestock.

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia said the flood situation across Assam has remained severe over the past four to five days, with the rising Dhansiri River affecting several villages in the constituency. He said more than 1,000 people have been displaced and are currently staying in relief camps, while some residents remain in their homes because of concerns over their belongings and livestock.

Villages including Kadamguri and Rangdoi have also been affected, with reports of residents being stranded. The flooding has impacted essential infrastructure, including St. Mary’s School.

Meanwhile, floodwaters have also risen in several other parts of Assam, including Nazira, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Mangaldoi, as well as areas along the Dhansiri River.

The district administration continues to monitor the situation, while rescue and relief operations are focused on reaching inundated and stranded residents.