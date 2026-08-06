Assam: Floodwaters from Karbi Hills submerge villages in Kaliabor, SDRF evacuates residents

The flood situation deteriorated in parts of Assam's Kaliabor following a massive influx of water from the Karbi Hills, causing the Diju and Misa rivers to swell and inundate several low-lying areas under the Kaliabor Revenue Circle. The Kalapani area was among the worst affected as floodwaters spread across the region.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a rescue operation in the affected areas and safely evacuated flood-hit residents. The displaced families were shifted to a relief camp established at Shalna Bapuji LP School, where temporary shelter arrangements have been made.

Apart from Kalapani, several other areas under the Kaliabor Revenue Circle were submerged due to the overflowing Diju and Misa rivers. These include Borghat, Diju Valley No. 23 Block, Diju Basti, Khalihamari, and Shiyalekhaiti villages under the Amlakhi Gaon Panchayat.

Authorities are closely monitoring the flood situation as water levels remain high. Rescue and relief measures are continuing in the affected areas to ensure the safety of residents and provide necessary assistance to those displaced by the flooding.