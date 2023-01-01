Rural Khumtai in eastern Assam is abloom on New Year's day. With dahlias, bougainvilleas, roses, tuberoses and many more varieties, the flowers are vying for attention and buyers at a special carnival in this part of Golaghat district.

A two-day 'flower carnival' at Jugibari Rural Tourism Centre, which will end on January 1 has drawn more than 10,000 visitors.

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia said that the flowers grow in abundance in all households in the area and they want to make the people aware that these can also be a means of livelihood.

"We had 34 stalls and all were booked much in advance. We could not accommodate many requests for stalls," said Pradyut Khound, a local youth associated with the carnival.

He said more than 10,000 people visited the carnival over the two days, while saplings worth nearly Rs 10 lakh were sold during the period.

Munmi Konwar, who heads the 20-member women's group that runs the tourism centre, said local people used to sell flowers from their homes to visitors of the park. "They did not make much money then. But this carnival has given a definite shape.

Most of the stalls are by local people in the carnival. Flower fest is part of a series of programmes to promote the constituency as a rural tourism destination.