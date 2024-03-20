In a recent operation, the flying squad in the Dibrugarh Assembly constituency of the Dibrugarh electoral district seized Rs 1.60 lakhs in cash.

The individual from whom the money was seized was en route to Silapathar from Dibrugarh.

The seizure occurred during a nighttime search operation at Sukapha Tinali on Tuesday (March 19).

It needs mentioned here that 25 groups of flying squads have been formed to monitor the situation closely for the election preparations.

Earlier in 2021, the Election Commission flying squad seized Rs 32 lakh unaccounted cash from a car in Biswanath district ahead of Assam assembly elections.