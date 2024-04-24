In a recent development, a sum of Rs 250,000 (Rs 2.5 lakh) was seized during a raid conducted by the flying squad at Chhagalia in Dhubri. The money was confiscated from an individual identified as Prasenjit Chakraborty.

The seizure took place as part of a joint operation carried out by a team comprising flying squads and the police. The action was initiated when a four-wheeler bearing the registration number WB-64V/7784 was intercepted while en route to Dhubri from the neighboring state of West Bengal.

According to reports, Prasenjit Chakraborty's residence is situated in Ward No. 2 of Bihar, located in the adjoining state of West Bengal.

Details regarding the circumstances leading to the seizure of the money, as well as any potential charges against Prasenjit Chakraborty, remain undisclosed at the moment.

Further investigations into the matter are expected to shed light on the nature of the incident and any potential implications arising from the seizure of the aforementioned sum.