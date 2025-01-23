Dense fog paralysed flight operations at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) on Thursday, January 23, causing significant travel disruptions. The Adani Group-controlled facility reported 18 flights were delayed due to severe weather conditions.

An airport spokesperson stated, "Due to inclement weather conditions since Thursday morning, 18 flights have been impacted." The airport remained tight-lipped about specific flight details.

Airport management quickly mobilised personnel across terminal buildings to support stranded passengers. "Our priority is passenger safety and comfort," the statement emphasized, highlighting provisions for additional seating and water.

Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines and verify flight schedules before heading to the airport. The LGBI Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, continues to navigate challenging meteorological conditions.