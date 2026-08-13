Assam following Supreme Court guidelines on Kaziranga Eco-Sensitive Zone: Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 13 clarified the state government’s position on the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park, stating that the government is following the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

Hazarika said reports claiming that Assam was reducing the Eco-Sensitive Zone around Kaziranga from 10 km to 1 km were misleading.

According to the minister, the Supreme Court has mandated State governments to notify Eco-Sensitive Zones around national parks within a range of 1 km to 3 km. Where a State government has not notified an ESZ, the zone is to extend up to 10 km.

Hazarika said Assam had not previously notified the Eco-Sensitive Zone around Kaziranga National Park and is now proceeding in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions.

He maintained that the government’s move does not amount to reducing or diluting environmental protection around Kaziranga, but is aimed at complying with the judicial guidelines for ESZ notification.

The minister made the clarification amid concerns and discussions over the proposed ESZ limits around the world-renowned national park.