The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam arrested Gurupad Das, a Senior Assistant at the Office of the Superintendent of Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Bokajan, District Karbi Anglong.

Das was apprehended within his office premises while accepting a bribe from a complainant.

The bribe was demanded to facilitate the renewal of a license.

This incident highlights the continuing fight against corruption in government institutions in the region.

Further investigations into the case are in progress.



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