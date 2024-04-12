Assam: Food & Civil Supplies department employee arrested while accepting bribe
The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam arrested Gurupad Das, a Senior Assistant at the Office of the Superintendent of Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Bokajan, District Karbi Anglong.
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The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam arrested Gurupad Das, a Senior Assistant at the Office of the Superintendent of Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Bokajan, District Karbi Anglong.
Das was apprehended within his office premises while accepting a bribe from a complainant.
The bribe was demanded to facilitate the renewal of a license.
This incident highlights the continuing fight against corruption in government institutions in the region.
Further investigations into the case are in progress.
Also Read: Assam: Public outrage sparked as child marriage case threatened to be exposed for bribe comes to light
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