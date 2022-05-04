Late Tuesday night, a man’s body was found on the street in the Hengrabari neighbourhood of Ganeshguri, Guwahati.

Onlookers spotted the man sitting motionless on the side of the road and brought him to the hospital.

People in the area arranged for a rickshaw to take him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed him dead upon arrival.

Dipankar Bora, a resident of Guwahati’s Maniknagar neighbourhood in the Dispur district, has been identified as the deceased.

The deceased was found wearing a Swiggy uniform, implying that he worked as a food delivery agent for the company.

Meanwhile, the cause of death is unknown and will be determined following an autopsy.

The local police have been notified, and an investigation has been launched.