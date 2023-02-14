On the occasion of Valentine's Day, a restaurant named Khana Kazaana in Silchar, Assam, would provide singles with free biryani.

The restaurant has encouraged singles to not feel down on Valentine's Day in its advertising as to make their "tummies feel loved," the restaurant in Silchar would provide free half plates of biryani to all singles.

"Yes, we would provide free biryani to any single visitor. The singles should also have some options "Chiranjiv Goswami, the owner of the shop told reporters on February 14.

The owner also asserted that if someone approaches him, he will take them into consideration and provide them with free food. Every year on February 14, Valentine's Day, also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is observed.

However, the restaurant makes it clear at the conclusion of its menu that it will not serve food to undocumented immigrants or citizens who have questions.