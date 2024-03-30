A sudden outbreak of food poisoning has gripped three villages in Majuli, leaving 40 individuals from each village hospitalized.

The affected villages include Janani Sonowal, Randhanichuk, and Marituni. Reports indicate that at least 40 individuals have been admitted to the community hospital in Kamalabari for treatment.

The source of the poisoning is suspected to be mah-prasad, a sacred food offering. It is believed that the affected individuals consumed this offering, leading to their illness. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the contamination.



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Disturbingly, the condition of eight of the hospitalized individuals is deemed serious, with symptoms including persistent vomiting and diarrhoea. Medical teams are working diligently to provide necessary care and support to all affected individuals.

Local authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they experience any symptoms of food poisoning. Additionally, efforts are underway to raise awareness about safe food handling practices to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As investigations continue, the community remains on alert, hoping for a swift recovery for those affected by this unfortunate incident.