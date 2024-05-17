A suspected outbreak of food poisoning has left at least 15 to 20 people hospitalised in Phillobari village near Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district on May 17. According to reports, the affected individuals fell ill after consuming 'polu leta,' a traditional dish made from pupae.

The victims began experiencing severe symptoms of food poisoning shortly after eating the local delicacy. They were rushed to Phillobari Model Hospital and Tinsukia Civil Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the food poisoning. The exact source of contamination remains unknown, but health officials are examining the preparation and storage methods of 'polu leta' to determine the cause.

Until the investigation concludes, health authorities have advised locals to avoid consuming the pupae-based dish as a precautionary measure.

The outbreak has raised concerns within the local community regarding food safety practices. Further details are awaited as the probe into the incident continues.