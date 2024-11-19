Assam Football Association announces official squad for Santosh Trophy 2024-25
Assam Football Association has announced its squad for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25. The 22-member team will compete in Nalbari, Assam.
The Assam Football Association has announced the official squad that will represent the state in the upcoming Senior Men’s National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2024-25.
The decision was made following a virtual meeting of the association’s Selection Sub-Committee on November 14.
In the meeting held to discuss preparations for the tournament, the appointed Head Coach was entrusted with the task of assembling a strong contingent for the upcoming competition.
The coach, after careful assessment, recommended a 22-member squad that will represent Assam in the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2024-25 to be held at Mukalmua, in Assam's Nalbari.
The full 22-member squad for the Assam State Football Team for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 is as follows:
Goalkeepers (GK): Abhinash Mech, Gojen Hanse
Right-Back (RB) position: Nayanjyoti Kuli, Abu Usman Ali
Center-Back position: Bishnu Rabha, Tupu Brahma, Sudem Wary, Bibung Narzary
Left-Back (LB) position: Kapil Boro, Bilson Daimary
Midfielders (MF): Rahul Das, Sudeepta Konwar, Sangson Saikia, Subham Chetry
Left Winger (LW) position: Sandeep Thapa
Wing: Bivan Jyoti Laskar, Jerry Pulamte, Aman Chetri, Baoringdao Bodo
Foward: Akrang Narzary, Dipu Mirdha, Joydeep Gogoi
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today