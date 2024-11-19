The Assam Football Association has announced the official squad that will represent the state in the upcoming Senior Men’s National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2024-25.

The decision was made following a virtual meeting of the association’s Selection Sub-Committee on November 14.

In the meeting held to discuss preparations for the tournament, the appointed Head Coach was entrusted with the task of assembling a strong contingent for the upcoming competition.

The coach, after careful assessment, recommended a 22-member squad that will represent Assam in the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2024-25 to be held at Mukalmua, in Assam's Nalbari.

The full 22-member squad for the Assam State Football Team for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 is as follows:

Goalkeepers (GK): Abhinash Mech, Gojen Hanse

Right-Back (RB) position: Nayanjyoti Kuli, Abu Usman Ali

Center-Back position: Bishnu Rabha, Tupu Brahma, Sudem Wary, Bibung Narzary

Left-Back (LB) position: Kapil Boro, Bilson Daimary

Midfielders (MF): Rahul Das, Sudeepta Konwar, Sangson Saikia, Subham Chetry

Left Winger (LW) position: Sandeep Thapa

Wing: Bivan Jyoti Laskar, Jerry Pulamte, Aman Chetri, Baoringdao Bodo

Foward: Akrang Narzary, Dipu Mirdha, Joydeep Gogoi