A football match at Jhawdanga village in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district turned violent on Sunday, November 15, after a dispute over a goal triggered a heated confrontation between players and spectators. Property arranged by the organisers was vandalised, and several chairs and tables were set on fire.

The match was being played between teams representing South Salmara and Kadamtala village in Mankachar. The situation reportedly escalated when the two sides got into an argument over a goal during the game.

The disagreement continued for nearly 30 minutes, with tensions gradually rising. Some spectators who had gathered to watch the match also joined the commotion, further aggravating the situation.

The confrontation eventually turned violent, with a section of the spectators allegedly vandalising the pandal, chairs, tables and other materials arranged by the organising committee at the venue.

Several chairs and tables were subsequently set on fire. Visuals of the burning furniture at the football ground were captured on camera.

Police personnel reached the spot and intervened to bring the situation under control. Further details regarding the incident were awaited.