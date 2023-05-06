The organising committee of an exhibition women's football match has come under fire for choosing a venue adjacent to the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) examination centre in Dhubri, Assam. The match is set to take place on May 7, shortly after the NEET exam commences at 2 p.m.

The football match, which features a team from Kolkata facing off against a team from Kokrajhar, is set to be played at Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah Ground, just five metres away from the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Dhubri where the NEET exam is being conducted.

The football match organisers have covered half the road leading to the NEET exam centre, causing concern among local residents and social workers who fear that the noise and disturbance from the match could disrupt the exam.

In response, Sayeda Nazma Begum, principal of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School and centre superintendent of NTA (NEET) 2023 in Dhubri, has written a letter to the district deputy commissioner requesting the rescheduling of the football match.

The NEET exam involves 168 examinees, along with 14 invigilators and teachers from the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Dhubri. The football match, which features a female referee and a female commentator, is expected to attract a large crowd.