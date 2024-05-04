In a bid to bolster their squad ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifiers in June, India's head coach Igor Stimac announced a 26-man roster for the national camp set to take place in Bhubaneshwar. Among the probables, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, the promising forward hailing from Assam, has earned a coveted spot, adding a regional flair to the Indian contingent's lineup.

The upcoming training camp holds immense significance for the Indian senior men's team as they gear up to face formidable opponents Kuwait and Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier Round 2 matches. The camp, scheduled to commence on May 10, aims to fine-tune strategies and enhance the team's cohesion ahead of the crucial encounters.

Parthib Sundar Gogoi, born on January 30, 2003, in the town of Nazira, Sivasagar, Assam, brings with him a wealth of talent and potential. His inclusion in the national squad not only underscores his individual prowess but also shines a spotlight on the burgeoning footballing talent emerging from Assam.

Having honed his skills at the grassroots level, Parthib's journey in professional football saw him represent the Indian Arrows in the I-League before securing a multi-year deal with Indian Super League club NorthEast United FC. His stellar performances have earned him recognition on the national stage, marking him as a promising prospect for the future of Indian football.

Beyond his on-field exploits, Parthib's personal journey resonates deeply with the footballing community in Assam. Hailing from a town steeped in footballing culture, Parthib follows in the footsteps of his elder brother Pragyan Gogoi, who also carved a niche for himself as a professional footballer.

The All India Football Federation announced India's provisional squad for the remaining matches of their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign on May 4.

Head coach Igor Stimac announced the 26-member squad which will travel for the Bhubaneshwar training camp to prepare for their Qualifiers against Kuwait and Qatar.

In the probable squad, goalkeepers are Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; defenders are Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem; midfielders are Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan; and forwards are David Lalhlansanga, Jithin Madathil Subran, Lalrinzuala, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.