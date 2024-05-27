In a significant crackdown, Karimganj police recovered a huge quantity of spurious liquor during a naka check, detaining the driver and seizing the truck involved.



The operation took place when the truck while trying to enter Assam from Mizoram, the night patrolling team of Nagara Police Outpost seized 1,710 liters of illicit liquor hidden in a truck bearing registration number -AS/26/C/9218.

The confiscated liquor, comprising Kingfisher (2,592 x 500 ml), Royal Stag (432 x 750 ml), Blender’s Pride (48 x 750 ml), and Signature (72 x 750 ml), is estimated to have a market value of Rs 8 lakh. This significant haul highlights the ongoing issue of illegal liquor trafficking in the region.

Authorities have intensified efforts to curb the illegal trade of spurious liquor, emphasizing the health risks and economic losses associated with such activities. The driver of the truck is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the network involved in this illicit trade.

The Karimganj police's swift action has been praised as a crucial step in combating the illegal liquor market, ensuring public safety, and upholding the law.

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