The railway police on December 15 successfully rescued a foreign tourist, identified as Drame Emadow from Republic Day Guinea on the Kamakhya Express. The foreign tourist is currently receiving medical attention at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where doctors are working to ascertain the cause of his sudden illness. The nature of his ailment remains unknown.

Railway police, who acted upon receiving distress signals have not ruled out the possibility of foul play. Authorities suspect that the foreign tourist may have fallen victim to miscreants during his journey leading to his distressing condition.