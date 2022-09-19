The Foreigners' Tribunal notice in Dhubri has created a rattled situation as it has served doubtful citizens notice to more than 20 people including a dead person in Sholmari village of Dhubri Assembly Constitution.

Following the notice, these people are in a hue and cry situation putting their hands on their foreheads fearing financial problems ahead.

Despite having all the documents, these people are mentally broken after getting notices from the Foreigners' Tribunals Court after voting for years besides having their names in the NRC.

Meanwhile, the name of the deceased person is also been added to a suspected citizen list.

Sakina Bibi resident of Sholmari Part-l village in Dhubri, whose name has been included on the Foreigners' Tribunal notice, who died 15 years ago. Now, there is a ruckus situation in the village over the notice of suspicious citizens in the name of the deceased.

It may be recalled that a few days ago after the Assam government declared the indigenous Deshi Muslims as Khilanjiyas in the cabinet, there has been a strong reaction in the village over the foreigners' notices coming from the Foreigners' Tribunal to these indigenous (Khilonjiya) people.