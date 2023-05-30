A team of forensic experts from Delhi landed in Guwahati on May 30 and visited the accident site in Jalukbari where 7 students of Assam Engineering College died in a major road accident on May 28.

The team of experts is thoroughly inspecting the site while also collecting evidence from the two vehicles that was involved in the unfortunate mishap.

Meanwhile, following the incident, the AEC authorities have constituted a 10-member committee to enquire about the circumstances that led to the major accident and directed them to submit a detailed report within two days.

For the unversed, seven students of AEC, Guwahati died in a major road mishap at Jalukbari area on the night of May 28 after the vehicle they were travelling hit a Bolero pick up van.

Police reached the spot after getting the information about the accident and tried to retrieve the bodies of all by cutting the mangled remains of the vehicle.

Reports suggested that the students were highly intoxicated and were driving the car beyond the permissible limit.

All the deceased are said to be 3rd semester students of Assam Engineering College in Jalukbari, Guwahati.





Also read : 7 students of Assam Engineering College die in a major road mishap in Guwahati