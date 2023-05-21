A joint operation by the Forest Department and the Eco-Task Force was carried out to tackle encroachment on the forest plantation area in Haripur Hill, located in Nayekgaon Forest Range, Kokrajhar. The operation, conducted on May 21, aimed to reclaim the land that was previously utilized for planting medicinal plants and trees by the army and the forest department.

Several years ago, a dedicated effort was made to sow medicinal plants and trees on approximately 45 hectares of land in Haripur Hill. Unfortunately, local individuals took advantage of the situation and encroached upon the area, clearing the valuable medicinal trees and replacing them with beetle nut gardens, tea plantations, and other tree species.

In response to the encroachment, the Nayekgaon Range officials, in collaboration with the Eco Task Force of the Army, initiated a forest clearance drive. The drive targeted the removal of encroachers and the restoration of the forest plantation area to its original purpose.

However, local residents have expressed their grievances, alleging that the forest department has undertaken the eviction process without providing any prior notice. They claim that their beetle nut gardens, tea gardens, and rubber plantations were cut down as part of the clearance drive.

In response to these claims, Pulak Deka, the Nayekgaon Forest Range Officer, explained that the forest department took this action due to the escalating encroachment issue. He emphasized that the primary objective is to reclaim the forest plantation property and remove the encroachers, and therefore, no additional documents or formalities are required.