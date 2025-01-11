Assam Forest Department apprehended two smugglers red-handed while they were illegally cutting valuable Sal trees in the Mouman Reserve Forest, under the jurisdiction of the Singra Forest Range Office in Kamrup West Division, late on Friday night.



The operation, led by Ranger Bhagab Hazarika, was based on prior intelligence about illegal logging activities in the area. “We had specific information and set up an ambush. Upon hearing sounds of tree cutting, we tracked the suspects and caught them in the act. Tools used for cutting trees were also recovered,” stated Ranger Hazarika.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Moon Rabha (35), a resident of Mouman village, and Bimal Rabha (25) from Bhogdabari village in Boko. A case has been registered against them, and further investigations are underway.



Ranger Hazarika highlighted that illegal tree felling for purposes such as charcoal production tends to rise during festive seasons, including Bihu, New Year celebrations, and the winter months. In response, the Forest Department has intensified patrols to curb such activities and protect forest resources.





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