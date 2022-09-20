In an attempt to clear out forest land of any illegal encroachment so as to maintain the natural habitat of the forest animals, especially wild elephants, the forest department on September 20, carried out an eviction drive in Rangjuli Reserve Forest.

Acting promptly following the Gauhati High Court’s order, the forest department under the Rangjuli Reserve Forest carried out an eviction drive earlier this morning in Ganeshjuli under Rangjuli.

The high court had directed the forest department to evict the encroachers from the forest land in Goalpara to prevent elephant-human conflict by increasing the habitat of the wild elephants.

A team of forest personnel from Rangjuli and Dhupdhara raided Deoshila and Athiabari reserve forest areas and evicted the encroachers from the agricultural farm. The forest department also seized a tractor from the area.



It is to be noted here that in Ganeshjuli village, a group of people had encroached upon the forest land and started cultivating in the area.

The forest department team managed to demolish the houses of the encroachers and seized large quantity of items including agricultural implements, fertilisers, solar plates, fire tenders.

On the other hand, in both the reserve forests, many people have been illegally encroaching upon the forest land and cultivating various crops like tea, rubber and coal.

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