The Assam Forest Department conducted an operation against illegally stocking sand at Lalmati village under Singra Forest Range in Boko on December 20 evening. Singra Forest Range Officer Jayanta Kumar Nath led the operation along with forest staff and a JCB digger. They mixed the sand piles with the ground.

Ranger Jayanta Kumar Nath said that some people of Lalmati, Sahipara area illegally stock sand in this area for a long time. The Forest department has tried to stop them many times. More than 100 water pumps used for the extraction of sand extracted from rivers have already been seized.

He also added that West Kamrup Divisional Forest Officer Dimpi Bora got information about this kind of illegal activity, so she ordered him to clear the site.

"On the other hand, the area falls under government land, where a government hospital is under construction. So, this is another reason for the operation against the sand stock." Ranger Nath added.

Meanwhile, when the operation was ongoing, a group of local sand merchants protested against the operation. They alleged that whenever the forest department did not get bribes for the sand business, they started harassment with the local youths who were involved in the sand business.

Tridip Rabha (Titu), a local youth alleged that they stock sand in the area with challan. Nevertheless, the forest department launched an operation. By doing such kinds of activities, the department is trying to generate unemployment.

Rabha also added that before the operation they show off all challans against the stock sand. But Forest officials didn't accept the documents.

However, the Range Officer Jayanta Kumar Nath replied that all documents are already invalid. So we took necessary action against illegal sand stocks.

Also read : SDF demands CBI investigation into the alleged illegal tree felling at Khangchendzonga National Park