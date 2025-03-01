The Parbatjhora Forest Division conducted a midnight raid in the Mahamaya Reserve Forest near Makrijhora, seizing a large quantity of illegally felled Sal tree logs and five horse carts used for smuggling.

Acting on specific intelligence, forest personnel launched the operation, prompting the smugglers to abandon their carts loaded with timber and flee under the cover of darkness.

Officials confirmed that the seized logs, valued at over Rs 2 lakh, have been transported to the Khoraghat Forest Range Office for further legal action.

The Forest Department has intensified its crackdown on timber smuggling and vowed to apprehend those involved. Authorities have urged locals to report any suspicious activities to help combat illegal deforestation and protect the Mahamaya Reserve Forest from further exploitation.



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