Welcoming the winged migratory birds in India at New Tumbung in Umrangso while on their way to winter in Southern and Eastern Africa, the Forest Department of Dima Hasao in association with North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council organised a programme at the roosting site of the Falcon birds on October 29.

This awareness programme initiated and attended by NCHAC Chief Executive Member, Debolal Gorlosa as chief guest saw many local organisations, local people and officials attending the meeting.

CEM Debolal said that every year the winged guests come to this roosting site to take a rest while on their journey to the other far off over the Arabian sea, so it is the duty of our people to treat these guests with full care without causing any harm. These birds pass through in large numbers starting in the second week of October and lasting till November.

As a part of the awareness measures a mega event by name of Falcon Festival is held at the Golf course, a few kms away from the roosting site where renowned artists are invited drawing a huge tourist footfall both locally and from across the country.

This year the Falcon Festival is scheduled to be held for three days on the 15th, 16th and 17th of December next.

Speaking during the occasion, NCHAC Chairperson Ranu Langthasa said how Dima Hasao is blessed to have such naturally beautiful locations in the district which is an amazement in itself. In order to preserve and maintain this beauty people will have to work in tandem with nature.

Local Member of Autonomous Council, NCHAC, Umrangso constituency Joysing Durong also spoke and said that a committee for the preservation of the Falcon birds has been formed with the active local people. Umrangso MAC Joysing Durong will be the chairman of the committee. Others who spoke on the occasion were Chief Conservator of Forest Muanthang Tungnung, IFS who briefly spoke about the route of the migratory birds and what can be done for its preservation

Others present during the programme were NCHAC Executive Members Samuel Changsan, Amendu Hojai, Ramgalungbe Jeme, Nojit Hojai, Lalremsiama Darnei, Golonjo Thaosen and MAC Monjit Naiding, principal secretaries Thai Tsho Daulagupu, ACS and Mukut Kemprai, Secretary council Debanon Daulagupu, DFOs of both East and West Division, officials from I&PR, PWD and Forest Dept. There was also a good gathering of local people and media persons during the meeting.

It is to be noted that unaware people from the nearby villages earlier considered killing these migratory Amur falcon birds as a local sport during this season. After persistent awareness from the department and a local NGO by the name Blue Hills Society, the sport was brought to halt. Gradually since 2015 after active participation from the council esp. CEM Debolal Gorlosa, this season of the roosting site of Falcon birds between October -November is largely promoted as a tourists season. Ever since tourists from different places, wildlife enthusiasts are seen visiting the place thus making this as a popular tourist spot.