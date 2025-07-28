Assam: Forest department issues eviction notice to encroachers in Sribhumi’s Cheragi Reserve Forest

The Forest Department has issued formal eviction notices to individuals residing illegally within the reserved forest area of Cheragi in Sribhumi district. The department has directed the encroachers to vacate the forest land within one month, failing which legal action, including demolition of structures, will be initiated.

According to the official notice, the occupants have illegally trespassed into protected forest land, erected residential structures, and engaged in cultivation activities, thereby causing environmental degradation and harm to the reserved forest.

“You are hereby informed that you have illegally trespassed into a reserved forest area, occupied forest land, constructed houses, and carried out cultivation, thereby causing damage to the reserved forest,” the notice states.

The department has further warned that failure to comply with the directive will invite legal proceedings under Section 72(c) of the Assam Forest Regulation, which deals with unauthorized occupation and misuse of forest land.

Local residents have been given one month from the date of receiving the notice to vacate the land voluntarily.