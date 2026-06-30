Assam Forest Department launches statewide operation to curb illegal timber trade

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on June 30 announced a statewide enforcement drive to identify, seize and permanently shut down all illegal sawmills operating across the state, warning that forest officials who fail to act against such units will face departmental action.

Addressing the public through a Facebook Live, Baruah said the campaign has been launched under the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as part of the government's commitment to protecting Assam's forests and biodiversity.

The Forest Department has instructed all Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), Range Officers and field officials to launch intensive enforcement operations across every forest division. Officials have been directed to identify, seize and shut down illegal sawmills, particularly those operating in remote areas where illegally felled timber is allegedly processed.

The minister said all illegally operating sawmills must be sealed immediately and illegally stored timber confiscated.

He also directed officials to submit geo-tagged photographs along with daily division-wise and range-wise reports on the enforcement action.

Baruah said licensed sawmills will also undergo rigorous inspections to ensure compliance with licence conditions.

Officials have been instructed to verify that timber stocks are supported by valid Transit Passes (TP), GST invoices, e-Way Bills and other mandatory legal documents, and to check that no unauthorised machinery has been installed.

Warning of strict accountability, the minister said any Range Officer or DFO in whose jurisdiction illegal sawmills continue to function would be held personally responsible and face departmental proceedings.

"We have launched this drive in mission mode. Our objective is to ensure that every illegal sawmill across Assam is shut down within the coming week," Baruah said.

Expressing concern over reports of illegal timber transportation, particularly from Goalpara across the Brahmaputra River to remote areas such as Baghbar, the minister said the government would not allow organised destruction of forests to continue.

Seeking public participation, Baruah appealed to citizens to report illegal sawmills and share photographs or other evidence through a dedicated Forest Department helpline (94352-04444).

He also urged people to report any alleged collusion between forest officials and illegal sawmill operators, assuring strict action against those found guilty.

The minister further announced that the Forest Department will strengthen monitoring of the entire timber supply chain and initiate action against individuals or commercial establishments found using timber without valid Transit Passes, GST documentation or other legally required records.