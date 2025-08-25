Assam forest department orders major transfers across divisions

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Assam Forest Department has ordered the transfer and posting of 14 officials, including Deputy Rangers, Foresters, and other staff, across multiple divisions of the state.



The order, issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Sandeep Kumar, IFS, comes into effect immediately in the interest of public service.

According to Office Order No. 414, dated August 24, 2025, the transfers cover a wide range of divisions including Kamrup West, Nagaon Wildlife, Biswanath Wildlife, Eastern Assam Wildlife, Mangaldoi Wildlife, Western Assam Wildlife, Guwahati Social Forestry, Assam State Zoo, and others.

Among the key reshuffles:

Chabin Ch. Das, Deputy Ranger, has been transferred from Kamrup West Division to Nagaon Wildlife Division.

Nakul Baruah, Deputy Ranger, has been shifted to Kamrup West Division from the Forest Resources and Survey Division, Guwahati.

Satish Mali, Deputy Ranger, has been moved from Kamrup West Division to Biswanath Wildlife Division.

Dipjyoti Das, Senior Assistant, will now serve in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat.

Junu Das, Draftsman, has been transferred to the Working Plan Office, Lower Assam Circle, Guwahati.

Nurul Hassan Saikia, Forester-I, has been shifted to Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat.

Mono Mohan Rava, Forester-II, has been posted to Mangaldoi Wildlife Division.

Rabin Kalita, I.B. Chowkider, has been transferred to the Assam State Zoo Division, Guwahati.

The order directed all concerned Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) to release the incumbents immediately, enabling them to join their new postings without delay.