Assam Forest Department reaches 5,000 flood-hit people in Sivasagar
Assam Forest Department teams travelled by boat to carry relief to flood-hit families in remote Sivasagar. The operation highlighted the department's role in supporting communities cut off during the ongoing floods.
- Jayanta Malla Baruah praised the department's flood relief work on July 27
- Golaghat Social Forestry Division staff travelled solely by boat to isolated families
- Teams carried cooked food, medicines, fresh clothes and disinfectants for those stranded
Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on July 27 lauded the efforts of the Forest Department after its personnel reached nearly 5,000 flood-affected people in remote areas of Sivasagar district with relief supplies during the ongoing flood crisis.
Sharing the update on X, Baruah said staff of the Golaghat Social Forestry Division travelled entirely by boat to deliver cooked food, medicines, new clothes and disinfectants to families stranded by floodwaters.
The minister said the Forest Department stood "shoulder to shoulder" with the people of Assam during the unprecedented floods, with its personnel working in challenging conditions to provide relief to those cut off from essential services.
Praising the team's efforts, Baruah said the department has consistently risen to the occasion, whether in protecting forests and wildlife or serving people during natural disasters. He expressed appreciation to every member of the team for their dedication, courage and compassion in carrying out the relief operation.
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