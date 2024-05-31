In the wake of the devastating Cyclone Remal, the Forest and Environment Department of Assam (FnES Assam) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have successfully rescued of 450 individuals, comprising 179 men, 177 women, and 94 children. Additionally, their compassion extended to the rescue of 47 animals, showcasing their commitment to saving every life in need.

The rescue operations were marked by perilous conditions, including flooded areas, collapsed structures, and disrupted communication channels. Despite these challenges, the FnES Assam and SDRF teams worked tirelessly, prioritizing swift and effective responses to save as many lives as possible.

Their efforts not only saved lives but also brought hope and relief to countless families affected by the cyclone. The selfless dedication of these personnel reflects the spirit of resilience and solidarity in the face of adversity, earning them praise and gratitude from the communities they served.