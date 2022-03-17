Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and forest department officials in a joint operation have captured one individual and seized around one kg of pangolin scales from him.

An official said the accused is recognized as Lobai Boro, 59, of Golflink Pdengshnong in Shillong was captured amid a raid conducted on Wednesday.

He was arrested from the backside of Don Bosco School, Sonaighuli, Guwahati while transporting the wildlife articles determined from Pangolin.

The scales were brought by accused Boro from Shillong to Guwahati for trade.

A case has been enlisted at the Guwahati Range of WCCB under the wildlife protection act and the investigation with respect to the down and uplink of the wildlife trade is on.

WCCB could be a statutory multi-disciplinary body set up by the Middle beneath the Service of Environment and Forests to combat organized wildlife crime within the nation.