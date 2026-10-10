Assam forest department seizes Tata DI vehicle carrying teak logs near Meghalaya border

The Forest Department has seized a Tata DI vehicle carrying teak logs during a night operation on October 10 in the Singra Forest Range along the Assam-Meghalaya border, amid continued efforts to curb suspected illegal timber transportation in the region.

According to sources, the vehicle had allegedly entered Assam from neighbouring Meghalaya and was heading towards Boko when forest personnel pursued and intercepted it. The seizure was made within the jurisdiction of the Singra Forest Range Office.

The operation was led by Singra Forest Range Officer Kamal Deka and Hahim Beat Officer Swahnewaz Hussain. The team acted on the suspicion that the vehicle was transporting valuable timber without the required authorisation.

The Assam-Meghalaya border has remained an area of concern for forest officials monitoring the unauthorised movement of timber and other forest resources. Personnel have been maintaining vigilance in the region to prevent suspected illegal logging and transportation.

Further details regarding the origin of the seized teak logs, the validity of the transport documents, the identity of those involved and the legal action to be initiated are awaited.