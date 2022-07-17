Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially launched the Chief Minister’s Institutional Plantation Programme (CMIPP) at the Janata Bhawan, Dispur on Sunday.

The chief minister planted a tree sapling at the Janata Bhawan to officially launch the CMIPP. Several ministers and department representatives were present for the programme launch. Addressing the gathering at the occasion, CM Sarma said that the programme will continue till August 15 and an online survey will be conducted to monitor the number of tree saplings planted in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, “I am delighted to launch the Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme (CMIPP) by planting a sapling at Janata Bhawan. CMIPP will run from July 17 to August 15 by the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department covering more than 80,000 institutional campuses under the Government of Assam.”

He said, “Under the programme, at least 75 saplings coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotav should be planted in every government office and transform the CMIPP into Amrit Briksha Mahotsav.”

Criticising the forest department of not carrying out their duties properly with regards to the afforestaton programme, CM Sarma said, ‘’We usually have to order trees from other states with each tree costing around Rs 10-15,000. The tree plantation that is being undertaken in Janata Bhawan, can be done using from the trees of our own states.’’

Ordering the Forest Department to utilize resources of the state instead of transplanting from other states, CM Sarma further adds, ‘’I have seen how the forest department has failed to carry out the tree plantation process. If not for the department, at least the forest should have done something for the business of transplanting our own home grown sapplings, trees to other states instead of buying from them.’’

‘’If the department had spread this awareness of the transplantation programme to the people residing in the reserved forests, taught them about this transplantation business wherein trees grown in Assam would be sold in other states, and help in income generation,’’ adds CM Sarma.

Reminding of the tree plantation programme undertaken when Sarbananda Sonowal was Chief Minister, CM Sarma says that the forest department has entirely forgotten the programme which had promised to plant 10,000 saplings. Although Sarbananda Sonowal had a planted few saplings at Kaziranga, none from the forest department takes the effort to see the growth and progress of the trees planted by the former Chief Minister.

Requesting all departments as well as the forest department, CM Sarma urges to make this institutional programme a success and no district should miss out to plant trees and upload the photos of the tree plantation on the websites.

Sarma gave orders for the officials of the departments of education, health, and housing to take charge as well as the progress of the plantation programme in every district. Additionally, the chief minister stated that ministers and MLAs were required to publish images of them planting seedlings on the website.