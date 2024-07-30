The NTCA Awards have recognised the bravery of frontline staff from national parks who combat poaching activities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his happiness as six personnel from the Assam Forest Department received the award from Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

CM Sarma complimented the fortitude of constables Gagan Kakati, Debajit Doley, Sunil Hazarika, boatman Mintu Das, and foresters Nayanjyoti Pathak and Bashiram Brahma for receiving the award, titled 'Wildlife Protection and Anti-Poaching Activities'.

The awards were presented to two foresters of Manah National Park during the International Tiger Day event held in Delhi.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav presented the awards to the dedicated forest workers. The ceremony was organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.



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