Margherita: In a joint operation on Monday midnight, members of WCCB and Forest department personnel arrested 3 people with Pangolin scales at Lakhipather forest reserve under Digboi Forest division of Tinsukia district.

A total of 6.8kgs of Pangolin Scales were seized by the staff.

Forest department personnel suspected that the Pangolins were poached in Arunachal Pradesh and brought to Digboi for sale.

The 3 arrested have been identified as Lakhiram Chakma, Basant Kumar Chakma and Amal Bikash Chakma , all belonging to Arunachal Pradesh.

A case has been registered under Assam Forest Act and further investigation underway.