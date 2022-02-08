Assam: Forest Dept apprehends 3 with Pangolin scales in Tinsukia
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Assam: Forest Dept apprehends 3 with Pangolin scales in Tinsukia
Margherita: In a joint operation on Monday midnight, members of WCCB and Forest department personnel arrested 3 people with Pangolin scales at Lakhipather forest reserve under Digboi Forest division of Tinsukia district.
A total of 6.8kgs of Pangolin Scales were seized by the staff.
Forest department personnel suspected that the Pangolins were poached in Arunachal Pradesh and brought to Digboi for sale.
The 3 arrested have been identified as Lakhiram Chakma, Basant Kumar Chakma and Amal Bikash Chakma , all belonging to Arunachal Pradesh.
A case has been registered under Assam Forest Act and further investigation underway.
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