MARGHERITA: Acting on a tip off, the forest department staffs on Monday midnight seized two illegal Coal loaded vehicle at Saleki PRF and Tirap PRF under Lekhapani Forest Range office of Digboi Forest Division, Tinsukia.

Anuj Gogoi, forest range officer of Lekhapani forest Range office said, “After getting information, we went to Saleki PRF where we found a Max pick up vehicle loaded with illegal coal and a JCB which was digging coal from forest reserve of Tirap PRF which falls under Lekhapani Forest range office of Digboi Forest Division. “

“All the people fled from the spot and we seized both the Max pick up vehicle and JCB and brought to Lekhapani Forest range office. The Max pick up vehicle bearing registration Number AS23AC 9378 and JCB bearing registration number AS23AC 7268 and we registered a case under Assam Forest Act,” said Gogoi.

It may be mention that North Eastern Coal fields Coal India limited Margherita has stopped its coal production since June 2020 but than also illegal coal production is rampantly going on collieries of NEC and forest reserve areas which falls Digboi Forest division of Tinsukia District.

Further investigation currently underway.