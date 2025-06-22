Assam’s forest personnel get comprehensive training in fire management with skills and technology

A comprehensive five-day training programme on Forest Fire Management concluded successfully at the Assam Forest School, Jalukbari, Guwahati. Held from June 17 to 21 under the National Collaborative Scheme and sponsored by the Directorate of Forest Education (DFE), Dehradun, the programme aimed at strengthening the capabilities of frontline forest personnel in preventing, detecting, and managing forest fires.

The inaugural session was attended by several senior officials and dignitaries. Shri N. Anand, IFS, CCF, REWP, graced the event as the Chief Guest and highlighted the mounting threat posed by forest fires, exacerbated by climate change and human interference. He stressed the need for both modern tools and indigenous knowledge systems in fire management. Other distinguished speakers included Dr. L.C. Bandana, IFS, CASFOS Burnihat; Smti Dimpi Bora, IFS, Director, Assam Forest School; and Sri C.A. Rahman, Retd. IFS.

According to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR), Assam recorded 7,639 forest fire incidents during the 2023–24 season. While this figure is concerning, it reflects a decrease compared to the previous year—signaling the importance of sustained training and capacity-building in curbing fire outbreaks.

The training programme covered an extensive range of topics, blending theoretical knowledge with practical exposure:

Day 1:

Sessions by Sri C.A. Rahman, Retd. IFS, covered forest types, fire ecology, and the science of wildfire behavior. Forest Ranger Sri Pranjal Baruah introduced participants to traditional fire management practices, including fire lines and counter-fire techniques.

Day 2:

Husqvarna conducted a live demonstration showcasing cutting-edge firefighting equipment like blowers and chainsaws. Smti Shivani Khalote from Aaranyak provided a hands-on session on the Forest Fire Danger Rating System and FSI's Fire Alert System, alongside training in map reading and GPS use.

Day 3:

Emergency preparedness was the focus, with sessions led by Inspector Heni Thohrii and the 1st Battalion, NDRF. Topics included casualty evacuation, CPR, safety protocols, and coordination during wildfire emergencies. Dr. Dhruval Bhavsar from NESAC elaborated on remote sensing and GIS for fire detection.

Day 4:

Trainees visited the NESAC campus in Umiam, Meghalaya, to gain firsthand insights into how satellite data and weather models are leveraged for early fire warning and monitoring systems.

Day 5:

A large-scale mock drill was conducted at the Jalukbari Reserve Forest. The simulation exercise, supervised by the NDRF and Forest School officials, provided hands-on experience in fire suppression techniques, equipment handling, and emergency response.

Additionally, experience-sharing sessions were conducted where forest personnel discussed real-world challenges in managing wildfires across different divisions of the Assam Forest Department.

The valedictory session, led by Assam Forest School Director Smti Dimpi Bora, emphasized the critical importance of such training in enhancing the operational efficiency and readiness of forest frontline staff. The programme not only bolstered participants’ technical competence but also aimed at fostering a culture of proactive forest protection.