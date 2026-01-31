Assam Forest guard killed in elephant attack while on duty, employees’ association seeks compensation, job for kin

A forest guard was killed in a wild elephant attack while on active duty in Assam’s Nagaon district. The Assam Forest Employees’ Association has declared the deceased, Dilip Konwar, a ‘Forest Martyr’ and demanded enhanced compensation and government employment for his family.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 29 when Dilip Konwar (56), posted under the Silghat Range Office of the Shalna Forest Division in the Nagaon Forest Circle, was deployed to control a wild elephant movement and protect local residents in Chamdora village under Kaliabor.

According to official information, a five-member team comprising two forest staff, two armed personnel from the Assam Forest Protection Force, and one casual forest worker was dispatched around midnight to prevent elephant-related disturbances in the area. While the team managed to safeguard villagers and prevent damage, Konwar was attacked by a wild elephant at around 3:30 am during the operation.

He was reportedly trampled by the animal and died on the spot. The incident has triggered widespread grief within the Forest Department and among local residents.

Konwar is survived by his wife Jonali Konwar, two sons—Bikash Konwar and Sarat Konwar—and other family members.

In a joint statement, advisors Pulin Mahanta and Indra Gogoi, president Homen Pegu, general secretary Rahul Bora, and publicity secretary Raja Das of the Assam Forest Employees’ Association expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

The association highlighted that multiple forest personnel have lost their lives in recent years while performing wildlife protection and conflict mitigation duties across the state. It demanded a minimum one-time compensation of Rs 20 lakh for Konwar’s family and sought government employment for one eligible family member in the Forest Department, based on educational qualification.

The association also formally declared Dilip Konwar a ‘Forest Martyr’ (Ban Shahid), stating that he lost his life in the line of duty while protecting civilians from wildlife threats.