Assam: Forest home guard killed in rhino attack at Kaziranga, another staff injured

A forest home guard was killed and another staff member seriously injured after a wild rhinoceros attacked them inside Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Sunday, February 15 afternoon, officials said.



The incident occurred around 12 noon at the Bordoloni Camp under the Kohora Range when Sahabuddin, a home guard on duty, was suddenly charged by a rhino during routine operations. He sustained critical injuries in the attack and succumbed while being rushed to Kohora Hospital for emergency treatment.



In the same incident, another staff member, Ramen Borah, was also injured. He was initially provided first aid and is now being shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced treatment. His condition is reported to be under medical supervision.



Forest authorities said the attack took place during active duty hours, underscoring the occupational hazards faced by frontline staff engaged in wildlife protection and conservation in the park. Further details are awaited as officials assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.