Assam Forest Minister meets Purnima Devi Barman, vows stronger support for Hargila conservation

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on June 29 met internationally acclaimed wildlife conservationist Dr. Purnima Devi Barman to review ongoing efforts to conserve the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork, popularly known as the Hargila, and discuss measures to further strengthen wildlife conservation initiatives in the state.

The meeting came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, praised Dr. Barman's pioneering work in protecting the Hargila and acknowledged her role in transforming public perception by challenging long-held superstitions associated with the bird.

During the meeting, Dr. Barman briefed the minister on the current status of Hargila conservation, community-led initiatives and the challenges facing the species. She also shared several recommendations aimed at strengthening conservation efforts across Assam.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Dr. Barman thanked Prime Minister Modi for highlighting the conservation movement at the national level and appreciated the Assam government's continued support.

"I am deeply honoured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned our work during Mann Ki Baat. I also thank Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah for consistently supporting our conservation journey. I shared several suggestions regarding Hargila conservation, and the minister has assured us that the department will examine them positively," she said.

Speaking after the meeting, Baruah said the Prime Minister's recognition of Dr. Barman's work was a proud moment for Assam and reflected the state's growing contribution to global conservation.

"For years, the Hargila was associated with superstition and considered a bad omen by many. Through the tireless efforts of Dr. Purnima Devi Barman and countless community volunteers, these misconceptions are gradually disappearing, paving the way for greater public participation in conservation," the minister said.

Reaffirming the Assam government's commitment to protecting the state's rich biodiversity, Baruah said the Forest Department would continue working closely with conservationists, researchers and local communities to ensure the long-term survival of the Greater Adjutant Stork and other endangered species.

The meeting underscored the importance of community-driven conservation and collaborative efforts to preserve Assam's unique wildlife heritage.