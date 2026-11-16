Assam Forest Minister reviews wetland restoration, Brahmaputra rejuvenation and Zoo Modernisation works
The Assam Forest Minister reviewed environmental priorities and development projects with climate and forest officials. The meeting emphasised conservation, biodiversity, timely execution and quality infrastructure across Assam.
- Officials discussed strengthening environmental conservation efforts across Assam during the meeting
- Forest Department officials attended the review at Janata Bhawan in Dispur
- The minister assessed progress across ongoing environmental management and conservation initiatives
Assam Forest Minister held a meeting with the Assam Climate Change Management Society in the presence of Forest Department officials at Janata Bhawan in Dispur to discuss key environmental priorities and review ongoing development projects.
The discussions focused on wetland restoration, rejuvenation of the Brahmaputra and biodiversity enhancement, with emphasis on strengthening environmental conservation efforts across the state.
The minister also reviewed the progress of infrastructure development works under the Zoo Modernisation project and stressed the need for timely execution and quality development.
The meeting was aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing initiatives and discussing priorities for environmental management and conservation in Assam.
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