Assam Forest Minister held a meeting with the Assam Climate Change Management Society in the presence of Forest Department officials at Janata Bhawan in Dispur to discuss key environmental priorities and review ongoing development projects.

The discussions focused on wetland restoration, rejuvenation of the Brahmaputra and biodiversity enhancement, with emphasis on strengthening environmental conservation efforts across the state.

The minister also reviewed the progress of infrastructure development works under the Zoo Modernisation project and stressed the need for timely execution and quality development.

The meeting was aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing initiatives and discussing priorities for environmental management and conservation in Assam.