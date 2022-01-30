DISPUR: Parimal Suklabaidya, Assam's Minister for Environment and Forest, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extolling the special efforts of the people of the state and the state government to protect the one horned rhino, Assam's pride and glory.

In his Mann Ki Baat Programme on Sunday, the first episode of 2022, Prime Minister Modi said the reduction in rhino poaching in the past seven years has been due to the special campaign against poaching by the people of Assam and the Government of Assam.

Referring to the special campaign against poaching launched by the Government of Assam with active support of the people, Prime Minister Modi said compared to 37 rhinos killed by poachers in 2013 and 32 in 2014, only two rhinos were killed in 2020 and only one in 2021.

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the burning of stockpile of more than 2,400 rhino horns seized from smugglers on the World Rhino Day on September 22 last year by the state government sending a clear message to the smugglers.

Quoting from a song sung by Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on the green environs of Kaziranga National Park, home to one-horned rhino, the Prime Minister said the rhino is an integral part of Assamese culture with rhino motifs often appearing in Assam's world famous handwoven muga and eri silks.

Taking to twitter, Minister Suklabaidya said, 'Grateful to Hon'ble PM for recognising the special efforts of Assam Government and people of the state to save the one horned rhino and in wildlife conservation."

Suklabaidya said the Prime Minister's appreciation of the resolve of the government and the people of the state to protect the rhino from poachers will go a long way in motivating them towards conservation of rhino and other wildlife in the days ahead. The Minister was reacting after listening to Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat programme along with senior BJP leaders and MLAs at the VIP lounge of Kumbhirgram Airport, Silchar.

Follow us on Facebook